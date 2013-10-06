Help on the way for local investors

THE investment environment has changed markedly from when the industry was dominated by the life offices.

Investors relied on life insurance brokers to also sell them savings products such as guaranteed bonds and first-generation endowments and retirement annuities.

These were typically loaded with excessive (5%) and more upfront commissions. Investors had little transparency or information regarding their underlying investments.

Oh, and forget about switching your investment portfolio or provider. You needed to wait until the policy matured — and early exit (if even possible) cost you another 5%-odd.

Financial advice was unregulated and a “financial adviser” was no more than a salesman. Then came the first unit trust companies in the 1960s, the first linked investment service providers (Lisps) in the 1990s, and the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services bill in the 2000s.

Now we find ourselves in a world of 47 unit trust companies and more than 1,300 unit trust funds, complete flexibility of choice among product providers, free daily switching and professionally qualified and regulated financial advisers.

Some things, however, have not changed. Fees, while more transparent and substantially lower than 20, or even five years ago, are still regarded as high, complex and opaque.

This prompted the National Treasury to recently release another draft paper that addressed charges in the South Africa retirement fund industry. Ignore it at your peril as it will change your world forever. It questions the value of advice, active management, platforms (Lisps) and the manner (transparency and cost) with which services are delivered.

Several cost practices have come under scrutiny, most notably the practice by investment managers of inflating investment management costs to the investor to pay a rebate to an administrator.

This is usually (but not always) passed on to the investor as a reduction in the administration cost.

This is known as “dirty” pricing, and many providers are already moving to a “clean” model where the investment manager and administrator (Lisp) are paid separately.

In the next 50 years, the megatrends of increasing longevity, population expansion, low economic growth and asset class returns and technological innovation will lead to more people having to live longer off retirement savings. These are unlikely to grow at the rate achieved over the past 20 years.

As different as we are today to 30 years ago, so will we look markedly different in 30 years. A few outcomes appear likely.

Cross-subsidisation between participants in the value chain will end, driving down costs and allowing investors to assess exactly who is earning fees for what service.

Rebates from investment providers to administrators will cease.

Performance fees will be regulated more stringently in terms of how they can be earned, and the transparency with which they will be required to be disclosed will increase dramatically.

Financial advisers will be required to demonstrate true value to their clients in order to justify their fees.

• Price is chief operating officer at Investment Solutions.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times