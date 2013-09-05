Emerging markets are cause to worry, not panic

WITH economic growth slowing in many major middle-income countries and asset prices falling across the board, is the inevitable "echo crisis" in emerging markets already upon us? After years of solid output gains since the 2008 financial crisis, the combined effect of decelerating long-term growth in China and a potential end to ultra-easy monetary policies in advanced countries is exposing significant frailties.

The fact that relatively moderate shocks have caused such profound trauma in emerging markets makes one wonder what problems a more dramatic shift would trigger. Do emerging countries have the capacity to react and what kind of policies would a new round of lending by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring? Has the eurozone crisis finally taught the IMF that public and private debt overhangs are impediments to growth and that it should place greater emphasis on debt write-downs and restructuring than it has in the past?

The market has been brutal to countries that need to finance current-account deficits, such as Brazil, India, South Africa and Indonesia. Fortunately, a combination of flexible exchange rates, strong international reserves, better monetary regimes and a shift away from foreign-currency debt provides some measure of protection. Nonetheless, years of political paralysis and postponed structural reforms have created vulnerabilities.

The growth slowdown is a much greater concern than the recent asset-price volatility, even if the latter grabs more headlines. Equity and bond markets in the developing world remain relatively illiquid, even after the long boom. Thus, modest portfolio shifts can still lead to big price swings.

Until recently, international investors believed expanding their portfolios in emerging markets was a no-brainer. Businesses began to see a growing middle class that could potentially underpin not only economic growth but also political stability. Even countries ranked towards the bottom of global corruption indices boasted soaring middle-class populations and rising consumer demand.

This basic story line has not changed. But a narrowing of growth differentials has made emerging markets a bit less of a no-brainer for investors and this is naturally producing sizeable effects on these countries’ asset prices.

A step towards normalisation of interest-rate spreads should not be cause for panic. The fall in bond prices does not yet portend a repeat of the Latin American debt crisis of the 1980s or the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s.

Yes, there is ample reason for concern. For one thing, it is folly to think that more local-currency debt eliminates the possibility of a financial crisis. The fact that countries can resort to double-digit inflation rates and print their way out of a debt crisis is hardly reassuring. Decades of financial-market deepening would be undone, banks would fail, the poor would suffer disproportionately and growth would falter.

Alternatively, countries could impose stricter capital controls and financial-market regulations to lock in savers. But financial repression is hardly painless and almost certainly reduces the allocative efficiency of credit markets, thereby affecting long-term growth.

If the emerging-market slowdown were to turn into something worse, now or in a few years, is the world prepared? Here, there is serious cause for concern.

The global banking system is still weak in general and particularly in Europe. There is uncertainty about how the IMF would approach an emerging-market crisis after its experience in Europe, where it has had to balance policies aimed at promoting structural change in the eurozone and those aimed at short-run economic preservation.

It seems unlikely that international investors will give up on emerging markets just yet, not when their long-term prospects still look much better than those of the advanced economies. Besides, the present sentiment that the eurozone is past the worst seems exceedingly optimistic. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the political polarisation in Washington is distressing, with another debt-ceiling debacle looming.

The emerging-market slowdown ought to be a warning shot that something much worse could happen. One can only hope that if that day should ever arrive, the world will be better prepared than it is right now.

• Rogoff is professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University.

© Project Syndicate, 2013