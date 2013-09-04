Cellphone groups and the descent into call-centre oblivion

THE "please call me" court case between Vodacom and a former employee has drawn attention to the tactic of "litigating to death" — corporations using their financial muscle to drag out litigation until the "small guy" runs out of money. But is there a wider corporate culture in South Africa of "call-centring customers to death"?

It sometimes seems that major businesses, including cellphone companies, deploy call centres as a buffer against aggrieved or angry customers until they run out of time and patience.

There probably is not a cynical stalling master plan. The sad truth is that customer care across the commercial spectrum is lamentably inadequate, while those ubiquitous call centres that field customer complaints frequently appear either unhelpful or downright obstructive.

Here I must declare an interest: it has taken four infuriating months, after often daily calls and dozens of e-mails, to get my wife’s cellphone company finally to admit that she had been grossly overcharged. This was, we now discover, because she was misled (to put it politely) on a sales call.

Yet the bigger picture is: on describing this unpleasant saga to friends or business associates, you hear the same experience, over and over. The only thing that changes is the name of the provider.

The people we have spoken to are not careless suckers who naively agreed to new packages. They are professionals who were explicitly deceived by a sales call into believing they were accepting a cheaper deal, only to find they had been duped into a more costly option. Such complaints have an eerie uniformity: wasted months with unhelpful call centres. In our case, the saga of incompetence and obstruction was so persistent that you begin to wonder if it was deliberate — in the hope, perhaps, that all but the most tenacious complainants will simply give up.

When, after three months, the company started harassing our goddaughter — a student and not the account holder — I contacted the press office. In response to a detailed account of fruitless phone calls and changing explanations, the press officer said: "Unfortunately there can be human error. I would hope this has been an isolated occurrence."

But it is not isolated. That night, my wife had dinner in Johannesburg with a senior executive of one of the world’s top consultancy corporations. He had a similar experience with the same cellphone company some years ago. To sort out the overcharging, it took him three months before the company admitted that a telesales person had lied to him about what had, in fact, been on offer.

The next day, my wife flew back to Cape Town with a business partner. Natalie Cunningham, a former director at the Leadership Development Centre at Wits Business School, had another tale of woe about the same company. "It was horrible," she says. "We must have spent 16 to 20 hours trying to get our situation righted. It was only when we threatened to use the Consumer Protection Act that we finally got a result. My father has also just won a protracted fight about overcharging with this company. It threatened to sue, but when he said ‘go ahead’, it backed down and refunded most of his money. The ethos is terrible. The attitude seems to be that the customer is wrong."

This, of course, is not a systematic survey. Yet, on that same day, I spoke to my wife’s office manager. She has five clients, all successful in their fields: three out of the five have been, or still are, in dispute with their cellphone provider. In each case, it is a different company. Nevertheless, in each case the problem is precisely the same: unhelpful call centres. One client, after 11 months and about 200 calls, finally had her money refunded following an order from the ombudsman. Another client, who runs a nongovernmental organisation, has been given the run-around for six months and is desperate.

While not a scientific poll, these examples suggest something is radically, systemically, wrong. The question is: how do fine corporate mission statements match up with unhappy customer experiences? The "vision" of the cellphone giant with which my wife has a contract claims that it is "a respected company where honesty, trust, good faith, and professionalism are the cornerstones of how we do business". Alas, we have not experienced any of those splendid values ever since my wife started getting bills that were double her normal invoices, amounting in the end to more than R30,000.

Noticing this unexpected and sharp increase, she first declared a dispute in April. For two months, over repeated calls, she was assured that it was her iPad that had generated the high costs. She knew this could not be possible as for most of that time her iPad had been switched off. Finally, in mid-June, a call-centre manager advised us that it was our goddaughter’s 3G card that was responsible for the extra costs. But as she was on a "top-up" deal, under my wife’s contract, we knew that could not be true. He said he’d investigate, and that was the last we heard from him.

After that, and more unreturned calls, my wife then got a new case number. And more bills. But when our goddaughter, not the account holder, received an SMS demanding money, I blew my top and phoned the press office. There followed a further week of calls and e-mails. Still the story kept changing. After an entire day chasing round Cape Town, trying to obtain the original contract, I was told my goddaughter had made a subsequent verbal contract which altered her "top-up" arrangement. She was appalled and upset, knowing that she had done no such thing. I spent the next morning being given the runaround by different call centres.

Several times, after listening interminably to either Gangnam Style or Shosholoza, the line went dead.

Finally, after nearly four months, the verbal contract was located. It had been made by my wife — and she had forgotten. Not wise, you may say (and believe me, I did). But listening to the recording, you can understand why. Caught by surprise, and against loud background chatter, she states: "I don’t want you to sell me anything," and is told, "I am not selling you anything. I want to reduce your monthly payments."

There follow more soothing assurances that she will not be paying any more, "because you have been a loyal customer". Then, hard to hear, comes the lie.

You have to play the tape several times to hear it. My wife is told: "Both your contracts will remain on open line." She then asks if that is what she has at present and is assured, "That is what you currently have, yes ma’am." But it wasn’t true. Our goddaughter’s deal, signed for in the original contract, is for a cheaper "top-up" option. By this deceit, she was shifted to the fee-chomping option.

Startlingly, this company’s press office would not answer repeated written queries about how it could take a major corporation four months to discover this "error" — and then only after endless calls and dozens of e-mails. The fact is that the client had to fight every drawn-out inch of the way.

Two years ago, I wrote a slim book called The Ranter’s Guide to South Africa, identified as a demagogue’s dictionary with A-Z definitions. Under the heading, "Customer service", having heard so many laments about call centres in other industries, I gave this description: "Simple, cheap, easily replicable. Blueprint to fob off irate customers." After battling for months with our cellphone company, we feel well and truly fobbed off.

• Rostron is a freelance journalist and author.