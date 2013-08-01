Detroit is a warning for all urbanising countries

WHEN the city of Detroit filed for bankruptcy last month, it became the largest such filing in US history. Detroit’s population has dropped from 1.8-million in 1950, when it was the fifth-largest city in the US, to less than 700,000 today. Its industrial base lies shattered. And yet we live in a world where cities have never had it so good.

More than half of the world’s population is urban, and urban hubs generate about 80% of global gross domestic product. These proportions will rise even higher as emerging-market countries urbanise rapidly. So, what can the world learn from Detroit’s plight?

One factor that has helped cities is the nature of 21st-first century life. Previously, life in developed countries was based on daily routines: people went to work, returned home to eat dinner with their families, watched their favourite TV shows, went to sleep and repeated the cycle when they awoke. Such regular cycles no longer apply. In the course of a work day, people mix and match many activities — they may work at a desk, but they may also meet a friend for lunch, go to the gym, do chores, travel on business, shop online, and so on.

Similarly, time at home is no longer clearly demarcated, with people working online or participating in conference calls even as they manage their family life. This multitasking life is best done in cities, which concentrate a multiplicity of hard amenities — airports, shops, schools, parks and sports facilities — as well as soft amenities such as clubs and restaurants.

Another factor is that cities have increased in importance as hubs for innovation and creativity. Until the 19th century, innovation was carried out mostly by generalists and tinkerers, which meant that the accumulation of new knowledge was slow, but that its diffusion across different fields was rapid. In the 20th century, knowledge creation became the job of specialists, which accelerated knowledge creation but retarded interdisciplinary application.

But recent studies have shown that this source of innovation is rapidly decelerating. Instead, innovation is increasingly based on mixing and matching knowledge from different specialisations. Certain cities are ideally suited for this, because they concentrate different kinds of human capital and encourage random interactions between people with different knowledge and skills.

The problem with this postindustrial urban model is that it strongly favours generalist cities that can cluster different kinds of soft and hard amenities and human capital.

Some specialist cities could also do well in this world. But, as Detroit, with its dependence on the automotive industry, demonstrates, cities dependent on a single industry or on a temporary location advantage may fare extremely poorly.

All of this has important implications for emerging economies. As it transformed itself into the "factory of the world", the share of China’s urban population jumped from 26.4% in 1990 to about 53% today. The big, cosmopolitan cities of Beijing and Shanghai have grown dramatically, but the bulk of the urban migration has been to cookie-cutter small and medium-sized industrial towns that have mushroomed over the past decade.

This process of urban growth, however, is about to unravel. As China shifts its economic model away from heavy infrastructure investment and bulk manufacturing, many of these small industrial cities will lose their core industry.

Meanwhile, the postindustrial attractions of cities such as Shanghai and Beijing will attract the more talented and better-educated children of today’s industrial workers. The boom in the successful cities, therefore, will hollow out human capital from less attractive industrial hubs, which will then fall into a vicious cycle of decay and falling productivity.

Stories like Detroit’s have played out several times in developed countries during the past 50 years. And, as the fate of Mexico’s northern towns suggests, emerging economies are not immune from this process. That is why China needs to prepare for this moment. Rather than building ever more cookie-cutter industrial towns, China needs to refit and upgrade its existing cities. As its population begins to shrink, it may even be worthwhile to shut down unviable cities and consolidate. Detroit’s fate should serve as a warning, not only for China, but for the next generation of urbanising countries.

• Sanyal is Deutsche Bank’s global strategist.

©Project Syndicate, 2013.