Opposition to fracking is not leftist or anti-development

SIMON Lincoln Reader has become the latest proponent of fracking. In his column on BDlive, he rails against environmentalists, bunching them all as left-leaning. His generalisations are quite a stretch.

As much as Jonathan Deal, chairman of the Treasure the Karoo Action Group — whom Reader criticises in one of his columns — is a public spokesman for anti-fracking activists, he is not exactly what leftists would call left. He has no tradition in leftist politics and would say so himself, even if some the issues he takes up are of interest to the left.

The anti-fracking movement is a mix of people from across the political spectrum with different ideological leanings and values. All they have in common is their opposition to fracking, for reasons that are more than just technical facts.

Reader offers nothing more to the debate than name-calling and trying to frame environmental activism as an outcrop of anti-market and anti-development attitudes.

Broader public interest values are important in debating public policies. They should not be belittled just because one disagrees with them. That would be undemocratic.

Environmental values do not flow from irrational premises. Trashing nature cannot be overlooked simply because of commercial or economic interests. Consideration must be given not only to the immediate interests of society but also to the interests of future generations that will bear the burden of our present choices.

Perhaps Reader does not believe in these values, as he is willing for these interests to be trampled in favour of narrow commercial and economic stakes.

Fracking is as much about technical facts as it is about public policy values and choices. Yet Reader wants to focus only on one set of concerns, the technical arguments, and ignore the moral imperatives. South Africa’s constitution does better — in a section of the Bill of Rights, environmental rights sit side by side with other rights. This includes economic interests.

These rights or interests have to be weighed up in a safe public space. The universal right to a safe environment is worthy of public defence, and an economic interest has to meet all the regulatory and legal compliance requirements set out in environmental law, which give legal effect to the Bill of Rights.

The fracking debate is exactly what these requirements are about. It is a new area for South Africa and our knowledge of fracking and its risks is still evolving.

Reader attacks environmentalists on several fronts.

First, he accuses them of scare-mongering. Some of his observations may be true, but he hasn’t shown which elements of this scare-mongering are exaggerations or pure fiction. Are documentaries such as Gasland total fabrications or are some aspects true?

Reader’s second line of assault is to argue that environmentalists are unscientific. In the case of fracking, there is a lot of science, though scientific facts are contested as some evidence is good, some evidence does not exist and other evidence is still being gathered.

For instance, the debate on whether gas from unconventional sources, such as shale gas, is less carbon intensive than coal depends on how one measures the carbon footprint of the extracted gas; the data on carbon emissions from the energy sources used to extract the gas; the way wells are capped; the means of transport of the gas; and so on.

Ways of mitigating the environmental impact can therefore not yet be known with great certainty. In this case, the public policy choice is whether to err on the side of caution or take a bigger risk in embarking on such a new venture.

A serious concern is that companies possess more information about their technology and practices than the government and concerned citizens. And, because companies share information in a partisan manner, their facts and words cannot be easily trusted.

Where there are grey areas and a lack of clarity, it is possible that risks can be diverted and companies, concerned about their profit margins, can get away with minimal responsibilities.

Reader’s last line of defence is to argue that environmentalists are anti-development and anti-poor. These are unfounded claims, especially if he says most environmentalists are leftist. Among the abiding interests of leftists are social justice and inequality, and they do not see environmental issues as inseparable from other economic and development concerns.

On the other hand, proponents of shale gas seem to make blasé comments about the liberating effects of extractive industries on a country’s economy and poverty. It does not occur to Reader that he may be doing the very thing he accuses environmentalists of – the propensity for exaggeration, offering promises of an economic nirvana if shale gas extraction is permitted.

There are many countries that have vast gas and petroleum resources, yet their people are still mired in poverty and underdevelopment. There is enough good economic literature that points to the reasons for this paradox. Claims about the economic promise of shale gas need to be treated with doubt and scepticism. It may bring windfalls to a few people only, with the general populace seeing no benefit at all.

Reader also commits the sins of defending through hyperbole, cherry-picking facts and not recognising that environmental rights are an essential part of our constitutional democracy. They have as much right to be defended as commercial interests. What is crucial is mediating these interests through a trusted authority or body.

• Fakir is the head of the Living Planet Unit at WWF-SA.