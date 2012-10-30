Throw down the gauntlet, for the sake of SA

WHEN he saw my media statement on the Jeremy Gauntlett matter, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi told me to publish this article. Why does he care? Because he has principles and backbone and knows that, if we lose either, the republic is finished.

In fact, there is more than Jeremy Gauntlett to the Gauntlett case. It is a symptom of an unfolding national tragedy. For the fourth time, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has failed to appoint Gauntlett as a judge. This is a patently wrong decision and an incorrect exercise of the discretion the commission is granted under the constitution.

The South African legal fraternity is devoured by divisive professional competition and ego contests, yet, within it, there is consensus that Gauntlett is one of our best legal minds. I have known him for 15 years and recognise in him the gift of legal genius. He is a person any country would wish to have to develop its jurisprudence — a South African Benjamin Cardozo, the famous judge whose legal genius shaped US jurisprudence.

The outrageous decision of the JSC has led to an unprecedented development. A former deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Judge Louis Harms, has threatened to take the JSC on review for abuse of discretion, which could cause a constitutional crisis.

Buthelezi has known Gauntlett for 40 years, since Gauntlett defied the laws of apartheid and the university’s establishment to allow Buthelezi to address students at Stellenbosch University in the 1970s. He was then the president of the Student Representative Council and was told directly by then prime minister John Vorster not to give Buthelezi such a prestigious platform. The young Gauntlett stood his ground in front of the man who made the whole of Africa shiver in fear. This is the character and independence one needs in a judge.

Gauntlett has a gift that most others do not have. He is brighter than most, and his legal knowledge exceeds that of most lawyers and judges, including some of those who interviewed him. His patriotic and democratic credentials are impeccable. The very fact that he is willing to forego the astronomical fees he can charge as our top senior counsel to serve as a judge at much lower pay attests to his commitment to the country and to his personal values. There are no flaws in his professional track record or character. Therefore, he is the perfect candidate. Yet he is rejected. Why?

The immediate answer is that he is white. That by itself would be a symptom of our country having failed in its promises. If Gauntlett has been rejected on account of his race, South Africa can now be looked at as a failed country in which racism again reigns untamed and uncontrolled and the constitution means nothing.

But, there must be something of even greater concern, as some whites have been begrudgingly appointed to the bench. Gauntlett makes most of us feel stupid, inadequate and incompetent. In the past decades, many people have been appointed to public positions that are way above their talents, professional qualifications and expertise, including positions in the judiciary. Gauntlett’s presence in their midst would highlight their incompetence, for Gauntlett has long shown he does not suffer fools gladly.

Hence, the system is closing ranks and prefers filling positions either with people who have lower skills and intellect or with those who, in spite of their skills and intellect, have made the suffering of fools a habit or faith of theirs and therefore pose no challenge to the growing wave of incompetence and inefficiency.

If this is true, one must wonder whether the foundations of the social compact forged 20 years ago can survive. South Africa belongs to us all. It deserves the best we can give it. Gauntlett’s rejection speaks of mediocre people who have occupied the republic for their personal use and convenience and not for the greater good of the good.

It may just be the case that Gauntlett’s fourth rejection as a judge means that this country of ours has no space or use for those of her children who are white, bright and unwilling to compromise when it comes to principles, efficiency, standards and quality. If this is the case, history may one day end up recording that it was with the Gauntlett case that the penny dropped and many of those who had for a long time stood on the sidelines, frozen by impotence and indolence, finally threw the gauntlet down and acted.

• Oriani-Ambrosini is an MP and the IFP’s justice spokesman.