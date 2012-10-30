Tapes and judges: time for Zuma to do the right thing

IT IS a bad week for the rule of law in South Africa when, in the space of two days, President Jacob Zuma and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) both reveal that they have scant regard for their respective duties to uphold the rule of law.

Zuma is clearly bound by a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment that requires the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to make available a redacted record of what was under consideration by it when it was decided to stop Zuma’s prosecution on more than 700 charges of corruption in 2009. Zuma is preventing compliance with the order by raising spurious and unfounded objections to the production of the transcript of a conversation that was taped by the National Intelligence Agency. These tapes came into the possession of Zuma’s attorney by means that could only be unlawful and that are still shrouded in mystery. This has come to pass because his attorney invokes legal professional privilege in circumstances in which no such privilege can possibly exist. How a tape recording that was bruited about in the official announcement of the withdrawal can now be regarded as "confidential" is baffling.

The JSC, for its part, announced the names of the candidates it recommends for the Western Cape High Court — candidates Zuma is constitutionally bound to appoint, despite receiving detailed and well-founded objections from a retired deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Louis Harms, who was the proposer of one of the unsuccessful candidates, Jeremy Gauntlett. These objections relate to the fitness for office of one of the recommended candidates, acting Judge Mokgoatji Dolamo, and the rationality of the refusal to appoint Gauntlett to one of five vacancies. The rationality of preferring Dolamo to Gauntlett and the irrationality of overlooking Gauntlett yet again are raised in the objections delivered on behalf of Harms well before the announcement was made. Very properly, reasons were requested; none have been forthcoming.

The issues raised go far beyond the ins and outs of the two matters summarised above. They go to the root of respect for the rule of law and reflect poorly on the attitude of two parties, Zuma and the JSC, who have lost in recent litigation but who choose to continue on their way as if they have not lost. This tends to undermine confidence in the rule of law.

Without pride of place in our constitutional order, the rule of law will wither and be replaced by corruption, chaos, anarchy and decline. The resounding words in section one of the constitution, which herald our new order and confirm the supremacy of the rule of law and the constitution ring hollow when so little regard is given to the way in which the courts have ruled in disputes involving the president and the body charged with selecting and disciplining the judiciary.

It is perhaps prudent to step back from the hostilities in which these body blows have been delivered to examine the meaning and value of the rule of law in a society such as that envisaged in our constitution. There are many definitions of the rule of law, none better or more carefully considered than that proposed by the World Justice Project, the international organisation responsible for the promotion of the Rule of Law index and, with it, the value of the rule of law itself.

The definition to which it subscribes is: "The government and its officials and agents are accountable under the law. The laws are clear, publicised, stable and fair, and protect fundamental rights, including the security of persons and property. The process by which the laws are enacted, administered and enforced is accessible, fair and efficient. Access to justice is provided by competent, independent, and ethical adjudicators, attorneys or representatives, and judicial officers who are of sufficient number, have adequate resources, and reflect the make-up of the communities they serve."

It can be seen from this definition that both procedural and substantive elements exist in the rule of law. Any order in which rule by law rather than under the rule of law exists does not deserve to be called a rule-of-law system. This was the case under the apartheid regime. As former chief justice Arthur Chaskalson observed at the first World Justice Forum in Vienna in 2008: "What was missing was the substantive component of the rule of law. The process by which the laws were made was not fair. And the laws themselves were not fair. They institutionalised discrimination, vested broad discretionary powers in the executive and failed to protect fundamental rights."

The importance of the rule of law to all South Africans is manifest in the warning words of the former chief justice. Our society can ill afford to regress to a situation in which unfairness, institutionalised discrimination, overbroad executive powers and a general failure to protect human rights once again become the order of the day.

In The Dream Deferred, Thabo Mbeki’s biographer records that there was a fear that Zuma has "no respect for the rule of law". There is now tangible evidence that the fear expressed in 2007, before Zuma swept to power at Polokwane, was well grounded. His oft-expressed views on the functioning of the judiciary and his notion that the majority has more rights than the minority betray this.

The position in relation to the JSC is more subtle but no less sinister in its import. The Cape Bar Council confronted the JSC after its April 2011 sitting. In the ensuing litigation, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that when the rationality of decision-making in the JSC is questioned it is obliged to give reasons for its decisions. Giving reasons is a part of the substantive and procedural "fairness" features of the rule of law. An accountable JSC ought to respect the admonition to do so (as required by the first element of the rule of law) now that it has been spelt out by the courts. Instead, it has adopted an incorrigible "business as usual" attitude and seems hellbent on ensuring the appointments it recommends are made willy-nilly — and despite the objections made by Harms.

Harms’s objections seem well founded. It is rationally inexplicable that a weak candidate with very little experience, a poor track record on efficiency and a disciplinary record consisting of no fewer than 26 complaints to the law society should be preferred over one whose long and unblemished career is described as "stellar" in the proposal that he be elevated to the bench.

In a society that regards nonracialism as a foundational value, let it not be argued that the constitutionally recognised need to take demographics into consideration in appointing judges can be used as a pretext to appoint a Dolamo ahead of a Gauntlett.

That would be racism of the crassest kind — it has no place in any society in which unfair discrimination on the grounds of race is proscribed in its Bill of Rights.

"Consideration" does not mean "ensure" or "account for", despite what Justice Minister Jeff Radebe said in this regard on the current affairs show, Judge for Yourself.

The rule of law is resilient.

Like Muhammad Ali in his famous "rumble in the jungle", it is capable of effective counterpunching, even after many rounds of "rope-a-dope".

If Zuma is well advised, he will drop (like he has his Zapiro litigation) the objections to the NPA complying with the court order and will also refuse to appoint Dolamo until Harms has been given reasons and has had the opportunity of taking the JSC on review, if so advised.

If Zuma does not do the right thing, the rule of law will be tested further.

• Hoffman is with the Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa.