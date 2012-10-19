JSC could redeem itself with new judge choices

THE current deliberations of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which recommends judges for appointment to the president, are not in the usual mould.

There is the task of filling four (or could it be five?) vacancies that have accumulated in the Western Cape High Court.

In that division no appointments have been made since the Cape Bar Council and the JSC came to blows over the manner in which the appointment process was handled in April last year. In the ensuing litigation a finding was made that the JSC acted irrationally in leaving open vacancies when perfectly acceptable candidates had made themselves available.

Some of these candidates reapplied for this round. Many chose not to return. A few new hopefuls added their names to the list of the eight chasing the four vacancies that exist.

The public interest in the matter is centred on the contest for what is widely believed to be the single slot available for white males. The temporary public gallery set up in the Westin Hotel overflowed for the interviews of leading Cape silks Jeremy Gauntlett and Owen Rogers.

Based on the record of the JSC, in particular its practice of never adding more than one white male to any bench in any session, the interest is understandably centred on which of these two frontrunning candidates will crack the nod.

Words and phrases that describe both the candidates include: brilliant lawyer, erudite, leader of the bar, good Anglican, learned mentor, darling of the senior judges, a suitable candidate for any bench in the world, and top dog. Others include deep thinker, writer of sound judgments, sharp and insightful critic of matters pertaining to the law, complex personality, contributor to leading journals and highly-respected colleague.

Both Gauntlett and Rogers fared well in their interviews.

Interestingly, the politicians on the JSC did not interrogate either candidate to any great degree.

What then is the difference between the two men who have so much in common? Rogers does not like the institution of silk, which he described as "pernicious", and frowns upon the high fees advocates charge. Gauntlett defends market-related and reasonable fees. Rogers has only mild criticism of the Legal Practice Bill, while Gauntlett sees it as a huge threat to the independence of the legal professions and thus the judiciary.

Further, Rogers would not countenance moving a civil trial off to arbitration, while Gauntlett has done so in a big matter in which the litigants needed a quick decision and no court was available to hear the matter within the time frame required. Their answers to questions about the transformation of the legal profession were different. Gauntlett focused on the provision of continuing legal education for qualified practitioners while Rogers pointed out that it is in the foundational phase of education that the basis for success at the Bar is created.

Given that there are only nine out of 30 judges left on the Cape bench who are white and male, a case can be made for departing from tradition and appointing both men. It is highly likely that in the long term both could be called to higher office, either in the Constitutional Court or in the Supreme Court of Appeal. In the meantime the less experienced applicants can gain more judicial service as acting judges, and then take up the places that will fall vacant when the two superstars move on to pastures greener or higher.

A bean-counting approach to transforming the race and gender composition of the bench when such superlative candidates are available is surely irrational. The primary requirements are appropriately qualified, fit and proper persons. Both Gauntlett and Rogers have what it takes to be proper judges. It would be a pity to lose either of them and there is no guarantee that either would apply again. Elevating the gender and race of the bench into the be-all and end-all of the selection process is counter-productive when jurisprudential excellence, quantity and quality of output by truly able judges are given their proper place.

This round of interviews and this "contest" present the JSC with the opportunity of redeeming itself. It can break with the outmoded practice of the past and appoint both Gauntlett and Rogers to the Western Cape High Court. None of the other candidates could justifiably take this badly. It would be the right thing to do, and the somewhat tattered reputation of the JSC would only benefit by it, rumours to the contrary notwithstanding.

• Paul Hoffman SC is with the Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa.