New ideas and new leaders can get us out of this mess

UPON completing a media interview, eThekwini councillor Mzonjani Zulu allegedly calmly fired two fatal shots at Siya Dlamini outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal. He then went into the court building, where police arrested him.

The killing follows a spate of violence between the Inkatha Freedom Party and the National Freedom Party in which more people have been killed. The violence is unlikely to stop and is not limited to the battle between the two parties — African National Congress (ANC) members in the province seem to be following the trend.

Industrial relations have not been immune to violence either. We have had a massacre of 34 people by the police, which was preceded by the violent murder of 10 people, including two policemen. More have been murdered since the strikes in the mining sector began. Truck drivers also engaged in their own violence, resulting in the murder of a man in the Western Cape.

The country is bracing itself for a new wave of industrial action which, if past experience means anything, is likely to exceed the rules of normal picketing. The South African Municipal Workers’ Union is finalising consultations with its members before embarking on a nationwide strike, possibly bringing local government services to a halt.

Of course, we cannot forget that almost the entire board of the national airline, South African Airways (SAA) recently resigned, followed by the CEO and some senior executives. President Jacob Zuma’s choice of a national director of public prosecutions was deemed irrational and set aside, while the Judicial Service Commission’s Western Cape interview process has also been set aside.

This is not an exhaustive list of the warning lights that characterise our national life, but it certainly gives an indication.

Perhaps what should concern us more is that we have become so used to it. We no longer see the grave seriousness of such a picture because it has taken on a strange semblance of normality.

At this time of the year, many boards and executive committees lock themselves away for strategy sessions. It would be interesting to find out to what extent the real world that exists outside their spreadsheets and presentations plays a role in their planning. Perhaps we would get an idea of whether they empirically apply themselves to understanding the risk presented by our national politics and all that relates to it.

More likely is that, like the rest of society, they are pinning their hopes on the ability of the two main political parties, the Democratic Alliance and the ANC to miraculously produce a leader who will rescue the rest of us. They will not do a deep assessment of the chances that these parties are able to deliver on this hope, or whether, in the absence of supporting evidence, the hope is a delusion.

Since former president Thabo Mbeki swatted Anglo American’s Tony Trahar for raising the issue of political risk, very few business people have dared mention the term. It is considered a form of treason, yet it must now be one of the most important strategic considerations for companies with significant investments in the country or those planning to make them.

What does the long term look like if we continue with "political business as usual"? Are there any emerging trends that demonstrate that a new direction is likely in the next five to 10 years?

Do companies have an improving idea of how the future might affect their investments and earnings? Will they know how to react or will they always be surprised? Probably even more important is whether the business sector believes it has any role beyond the obvious, where it can help to shape a better future for South Africa and therefore improve its prospects. Unlike Europe and North America, South Africa is bereft of a deep culture of national strategic and intellectual reflection. Existing think tanks generally preoccupy themselves with the minutiae of social and economic conditions or party palace politics. Thus business remains ignorant.

So far, only the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection is making a concerted effort to start asking and answering deeper questions of South Africa’s evolution.

Outside of its efforts, however, there is no visible crop of new, young thinkers who try to reimagine South Africa’s future with the seriousness that this task deserves.

Thus, we have no meaningful effort to try to understand why an elected official casually shoots another man in cold blood right in front of police officers. We speak only anecdotally about the reasons for state-owned enterprises such as the South African Broadcasting Corporation and SAA being in such disarray, while those at the helm insist everything is "normal". We also do not speak of our apparent inability to make critical appointments properly and fail almost each time the courts review such decisions.

Consistently passing up the opportunity to reflect honestly and openly on these and more questions that matter deeply to the future of this country, we are highly unlikely to find any meaningful solutions to these problems. We will also not assess empirically the effect of this relentless degradation of the national fibre on our national economic and social prospects. There appears to be a conspiracy of ignorance and silence. Perhaps it is harsh to then expect business to indulge in such reflection, when evidence of decline is seen as abnormal. It is therefore likely that businesses will continue planning and investing in hope rather than informed analysis.

Could it be possible that this analysis and reflection are being done and the prospects look brighter than current trends suggest? Perhaps business is able to look beyond the current noise and point to emerging fundamentals that show that the country is on the up, despite the shocking scenes that confront us daily. Maybe they don’t want to share this for reasons that remain unknown, since authorities would be likely to welcome it.

On the surface, it appears that South Africa’s fortunes are being decimated by neotraditionalist thinking, in which old formulas of individual and institutional leadership are cast in stone. There is no emerging corps of young South Africans in business, politics and civil society who demonstrate a new convergence of ideas about how to recast South Africa at an individual and institutional level to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

It is only through such fresh, emerging consensus that a more cohesive society, a stable politics and a credible economic formula will emerge. This consensus must radically reform our national politics, close the gap between ordinary people and leadership and pursue an agenda of institutional reform premised on a significant shift in mind-set across all sectors of society. Such a shift cannot occur without ideas.

Maybe only then will it be abnormal for a councillor to shoot another person in broad daylight because of apparent political differences. Perhaps only when a consensus emerges by force of a miracle will business also recognise what has been missing all along — but don’t hold your breath.

• Songezo Zibi is a member of the Midrand Group