Breaking cycle of poverty starts with children

A MILLION children in South Africa turn 18 this year. They were born in 1994, along with democracy. Now, on the cusp of adulthood, what have equal rights meant for children growing up?

Most children in South Africa are born into poverty. Sixty percent live in households where, when all the income is divided up, each member must survive on the equivalent of less than R575 a month. Poverty rates have dropped over the years, thanks largely to an efficient social-grant system. But the grants are not large enough to eradicate poverty and, in the meantime, inequality has increased.

The critical issue underlying child poverty is the high rate of adult unemployment and the low earnings of many of those who can find work. In the poorest 20% of the population, one in 10 adults is working. And among those who are employed, the richest 20% earn 10 times more than the poorest 20%. Children are concentrated in the poorest households.

The labour market simply does not provide enough decent paying jobs for the adults who need to provide for children. We know that the good jobs generally go to those with the best education. A matric significantly increases the chance of employment and a university degree is associated with higher wages.

Interestingly, amid the present labour disputes and strike action, the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union has made a public stand on the issue of textbooks. On the face of it, this is about the conditions under which its members can do their jobs well. It is about remedying inequalities in the provision of education to children. We must ask ourselves: How do we create better and more equal opportunities for the next generation given the vast disparities in the education children receive?

It needs to start long before formal schooling. Children need good nutrition for brain development, particularly in the first two years of life. They need cognitive stimulation from early on. Although preschool programmes can help with this, access to preschool before grade R remains low and unequal. White children and children from wealthier families get the best start in life.

If children begin school in the year they turn seven, as required by law, and if they do not repeat a grade, then they should complete the compulsory schooling phase (grade 9) in the year they turn 15. South Africa has almost universal enrolment, but inequalities in education provision mean that white children, on the whole, have access to superior education and are able to get further, quicker.

Nearly 90% of white children have passed grade 9 by the age of 17, compared with about half of black children.

A comparative analysis of literacy levels shows that, by grade 6, nearly 80% of children with high economic status have advanced reading skills (interpretive or analytical reading), while 80% of poor children read at a "basic" level or lower.

The systemic problems are complex. But there are some clear areas for work. Inequities in school infrastructure need to be resolved urgently. In some cases, this is linked to bulk infrastructure: 14% of schools have no electricity. Only 20% have libraries. Desks, chairs and textbooks are basic equipment, needed for every pupil. School funding is already redistributive in that the poorest schools get the largest allocation per pupil. But this is not enough to offset the additional revenue that fee-charging schools can generate, enabling them to improve their facilities and attract the best teachers. One way of ensuring more equitable personnel expenditure across schools is to revise the postprovisioning formula. This could also help to alleviate overcrowding.

There needs to be greater focus on content training and support for teachers to improve the ways in which subjects are taught, so that children can receive a meaningful education. The legacy of unequal teacher training cannot be corrected by sending teachers on occasional short courses and penalising or rewarding them based on performance. There needs to be proper attention to pedagogy and continuous support for teachers.

The National Development Plan correctly highlights the importance of education if we are to significantly reduce poverty and inequality. It also departs from the fixation with short-term goals and extends its focus to 2030.

This gives us another generation of children in which to make a difference. But we need to start now.

• Hall is a senior researcher at the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town and is co-editor of the South African Child Gauge 2012.