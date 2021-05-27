National Former president liable for millions in fees Zuma’s costs appeal scuppered in minutes The acting deputy chief justice struck the matter from the roll after a ‘defective’ challenge BL PREMIUM

After fighting a 2018 personal costs order all the way to the country’s highest court, former president Jacob Zuma had his challenge scrapped in minutes.

Zuma, who once said he was so short of money he had to sell items of clothing to pay his lawyers, has been left liable for legal fees of about R10m...