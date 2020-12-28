Urgent cabinet meeting to be held as new Covid-19 action seems likely
A total ban on liquor sales may be imposed as alcohol-related trauma has increased over the festive season
28 December 2020 - 10:07
UPDATED 28 December 2020 - 13:40
The cabinet is due to hold an urgent meeting on Monday as speculation mounts over the imposition of new restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, spokesperson Phumla Williams has said.
The executive will discuss the outcome of an emergency meeting held by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) Sunday, Williams told Business Day on Monday...
