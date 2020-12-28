National Urgent cabinet meeting to be held as new Covid-19 action seems likely A total ban on liquor sales may be imposed as alcohol-related trauma has increased over the festive season BL PREMIUM

The cabinet is due to hold an urgent meeting on Monday as speculation mounts over the imposition of new restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, spokesperson Phumla Williams has said.

The executive will discuss the outcome of an emergency meeting held by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) Sunday, Williams told Business Day on Monday...