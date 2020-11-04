Tenders can still be pre-qualified, B-BBEE Commission says
Criteria for government tenders can still be set by the minister of trade & industry, even though the court struck down the Treasury regulation that enables this, the commission says
04 November 2020 - 12:14
UPDATED 04 November 2020 - 13:39
The Broad-Based BEE (B-BBEE) Commission, the body responsible for implementing BEE legislation, says that pre-qualification criteria for government tenders can still be set by the minister of trade & industry, even though a court has struck down a Treasury regulation that enables this.
On Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeal struck down a regulation made under the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA), which allowed state entities to set pre-qualification criteria for tenders. The regulation has been used to disqualify companies that are not 51% black-owned from entering the bidding process. The court said that the regulation was unconstitutional and gave the finance minister 12 months to revise it.
