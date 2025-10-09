Cryptocurrency fuels smuggling of SA’s endangered plants to Europe and US
Study finds corruption and bribery facilitate the trade in succulent species
09 October 2025 - 05:00
A new policy brief by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) has found that the illegal trade in SA’s endangered plants from small-scale, opportunistic harvesting into more organised and transnational operations threatens the country’s rich biodiversity heritage.
The report by the Geneva based outfit, which is funded by the EU, made several findings, which include that endangered plants are being systematically taken out of the wild in SA to meet “consumer demand in Europe, the US and Asia, in a trade that has become more organised, commercialised and transnational”...
