Government plans blueprint to tackle elephant overpopulation
SA scrambles to tame excessive elephant numbers amid strong criticism from animals rights groups
29 September 2025 - 05:00
The government is drafting a blueprint to address elephant overpopulation, amid accusations from animal rights groups that the issue has been poorly managed.
The overpopulation of elephants is frowned on for many reasons as the big animals can cause multiple problems. Not only can tree cover be destroyed, but the whole ecosystem can be changed, with knock-on effects for other species, from beetles to birds...
