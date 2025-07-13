Larger Northern Cape nuclear waste site could imperil residents, agricultural union warns
TLU raises the alarm over planned expansion at Vaalputs nuclear waste site
13 July 2025 - 16:59
A planned expansion of the radioactive waste storage site at Vaalputs, Northern Cape, to store highly radioactive spent reactor fuel rods on the surface may threaten local communities’ safety and the province’s food security.
An alarm about the Vaalputs site was raised last week by the Northern Cape section of the TLU agricultural union, with spokesperson Jan Palm decrying what he claimed was “a lack of transparency and public participation” in developing the site...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.