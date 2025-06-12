SA poised to ratify high-seas treaty within a year, says top official
Landmark agreement the first legally binding deal to protect maritime biodiversity in international waters
12 June 2025 - 15:35
UPDATED 12 June 2025 - 20:27
SA will ratify a high-seas treaty within the next year, a senior official from the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment said on Thursday.
SA signed the landmark agreement, the first legally binding deal aimed at protecting maritime biodiversity in international waters, at the UN Oceans Conference in Nice, France, earlier this week...
