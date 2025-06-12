DA urges cabinet to approve ratification of high-seas treaty
This is the first first legally binding deal aimed at protecting maritime biodiversity in international waters, but needs to be ratified by 60 countries
12 June 2025 - 15:35
The DA has urged the cabinet to approve ratification of the high-seas treaty, a landmark agreement signed by SA earlier this week at the UN Oceans Conference in Nice, France earlier this week.
The treaty is the first first legally binding agreement aimed at protecting maritime biodiversity in international waters, but will only come into force once it has been ratified by 60 countries. It seeks to protect 30% of international waters, which fall beyond the jurisdiction of any country and account for nearly two thirds of the world’s oceans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.