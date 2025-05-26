Lesser flamingos lose one of only four African breeding sites to raw sewage

Flamingos are careful about where they breed. Picture: MICK HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
Kimberley — Until the past half-decade, the majestic lesser flamingo had four African breeding sites: two salt pans in Botswana and Namibia, a soda lake in Tanzania, and an artificial dam outside SA’s historic diamond-mining town of Kimberley.
Now it only has three.
Years of raw sewage spilling into Kamfers Dam, the only SA water body where lesser flamingos congregated in large enough numbers to breed, have rendered the water so toxic that the distinctive pink birds have abandoned it, according to conservationists and a court judgment against the local council seen by Reuters.
Lesser flamingos are now considered near-threatened, rather than endangered, by the International Union for Conservation of Nature: there are 2-3-million left, four-fifths of them spread across Africa, the rest in a smaller area of South Asia.
But they are in steep decline, and the poisoning of one of their last few breeding sites has worsened their plight dramatically.
Tania Anderson, a conservation biologist specialising in flamingos, told Reuters the IUCN was about to increase its threat-level to “vulnerable”, meaning “at high risk of extinction in the wild”, owing largely to their shrinking habitats of salty estuaries or soda lakes shallow enough for them to wade through.
“It’s really very upsetting,” Anderson said of the sewage spills in Kamfers Dam. “Flamingos play a pivotal role in maintaining the water ecosystems of our wetlands.”
A 2021 study in Biological Conservation found sewage threatens aquatic ecosystems across a vast area of the planet. Though 200 nations came together at the UN COP16 biodiversity summit in Colombia last year to tackle threats to wildlife, no agreement was reached.
Footage taken by the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA in May 2020 shows Kamfers Dam turned flamboyant pink with flamingos. When Reuters visited this month, there were none.
A closer look at the water revealed a green sludge that bubbled and stank of human waste.
“It was a sea of pink,” Brenda Booth recalled, as she gazed over the bird-free lake located on the farm she owns, dotted with acacia trees and antelope.
“They all just disappeared,” said Booth, who last month secured the court order compelling the ANC-run municipality in charge of Kimberley, a city of 300,000, to fix the problem.
Over the years, the treatment plant “became progressively dysfunctional to the point where … approximately 36 megalitres a day of untreated sewage was being discharged into the dam”, said Adrian Horwitz, the lawyer bringing the case in the Northern Cape High Court.
Municipality manager Thapelo Matlala said thieves had vandalised the plant and stolen equipment, after which it stopped working.
“We are working on a new strategy for repairing the damage,” he said outside his office, adding that this needed R106m, money the council does not have.
Failure to deliver services was one of the main reasons the ANC lost its 30-year-strong majority in last year’s elections.
Lesser flamingos mostly eat spirulina, a blue-green algae — filtering it through their beaks. This limits them to alkaline water bodies, largely in East Africa’s Rift Valley.
They’re fussy about where they breed, with just three sites in India alongside the remaining three in Africa.
Flamingos began breeding at Kamfers Dam in 2006, said Ester van der Westhuizen-Coetzer, wetlands specialist for local diamond miner Ekapa Group, as she waded through grassland at the edge of another lake where she had spotted a flock.
In 2020, there were 71,000 on the dam, with up to 5,000 new chicks each season.
“They’ve missed three or four breeding seasons,” she said, and many also died of botulism, a disease that flourishes in waste.
Sewage has become a problem across SA, where few treatment plants are in working order, and if nothing is done, “the whole system will degrade and blow up”, she said.
“That will have a huge impact, and not only on flamingos.”
Lesser flamingos lose one of only four African breeding sites to raw sewage
Tens of thousands of flamingos used to breed at Kamfers Dam near Kimberley, now there are none
Degradation of wetlands on the Iran/Iraq border a recipe for disaster
Reuters
