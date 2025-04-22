Mantashe sets BEE rules in blueprint for oil and gas exploration
Empowerment requirements to play critical role in the adjudication of exploration licences for SA oil and gas
22 April 2025 - 05:00
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe has laid out an empowerment blueprint for companies looking to explore for gas and oil in SA.
Among others, the blueprint would include a requirement to contribute to poverty reduction and housing for employees of a rights holder...
