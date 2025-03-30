Environment minister to announce emission decision on eight Eskom power stations
Dion George has made it clear that the government will not grant Eskom ‘unchecked permission to pollute’
30 March 2025 - 17:19
A far-reaching announcement on Eskom’s application for exemption from minimum emission standards for eight of its coal-fired power stations will be made on Monday by forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George.
From a statement issued by George’s department last week ahead of the announcement it seems likely that any exemptions granted will be tied to conditions as George made it clear the government would not grant Eskom “unchecked permission to pollute...
