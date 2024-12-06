SA’s water crisis is rapidly getting worse, in Gauteng in particular. Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG
Years of underinvestment in infrastructure spending and maintenance are beginning to bite in Gauteng as nearly 50% of water in the province is classified as non-revenue, meaning it's lost through leaks or illegal water connections. Business Day editor-at-large Natasha Marrian spoke to Business Day TV about the details of Gauteng’s water crisis.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking Gauteng's water crisis
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Natasha Marrian
