Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation brings the sea to classrooms
Ocean Campus is set to reach 100,000 children this year and is targeting inland schools
03 December 2024 - 18:09
On weekday mornings, staff from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation often head to schools in Cape Town’s poorer areas to teach learners about the ocean and what they can do to preserve it.
In the financial year to February 2024, the education department of the foundation, now named Ocean Campus, reached 70,000 children in the Western Cape. This financial year, the staff expect to reach 100,000 children, says Ocean Campus head Leigh Meinert...
