African penguins officially ‘critically endangered’

Young adult African Penguins swimming at the Boulders Penguin Colony near Simon’s Town, Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
It is official: the African penguin, the continent’s only penguin species, is now considered “critically endangered”.
The decision was announced on Monday by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which manages the Red Lists of Threatened Species worldwide. The lists are considered the “gold standard” for measuring extinction risk.
There are 18 penguin species globally, and the iconic African penguin is the first to meet the criteria for this classification — just one rank below the “extinct in the wild” category.
According to the IUCN, the African penguin has been raised from “endangered” to “critically endangered” because it is undergoing “an extremely rapid population decline, probably principally because of the impacts of competition with commercial fisheries and climate-mediated shifts in prey populations”.
A Cape Recife enclosure. Picture: WERNER HILL
Beside food shortages from shifts in the distributions of prey species and competition with commercial purse-seine fisheries, other factors for its population decline include historic egg collection and disturbances, such as guano harvesting on breeding islands; oil pollution; increased maritime traffic and associated activities such as offshore bunkering; and competition with and predation by Cape fur seals.
“Recent, near-complete count data for the number of breeding pairs show an alarming acceleration in the rate of decline and the current and future projected population reduction exceeds 80% over three generations. This trend shows no sign of reversing, and immediate conservation action is required,” the IUCN said.
Two bird conservation organisations, BirdLife SA and SA National Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob), are inlitigationwith the national government over penguin conservation efforts regarding closed fishing zones around penguin breeding sites where the birds compete with the pelagic fishing industry for their prey: pilchards and anchovies.
Severe damage
Prominent African penguin researcher Dr Richard Sherley of the University of Exeter said the IUCN’s decision highlighted “a much bigger problem with the health of our environment”.
“Despite being well-known and studied, these penguins are still facing extinction, showing just how severe the damage to our ecosystems has become. If a species as iconic as the African penguin is struggling to survive, it raises the question of how many other species are disappearing without us even noticing. We need to act now — not just for penguins, but to protect the broader biodiversity that is crucial for the planet’s future.”
Nicky Stander, Sanccob’s head of conservation, described the plummeting penguin population as “devastating”. “Knowing they are now officially critically endangered is a sobering thought. These animals are a key indicator of the wider ecological health of our ocean and are beloved worldwide. We cannot wait any longer for change.”
Dr Alistair McInnes, Seabird Conservation Programme Manager at BirdLife SA, said the availability of sardines and anchovies was the key driver of the African penguin population and that the sustainable management of purse-seine fishing, such as the implementation of effective no-take zones around the last remaining large colonies, was a “critical intervention” to help conserve this species.
“If we don’t act timeously, we could lose Africa’s only penguin species within our lifetime,” he warned.
Jo Coumbe, communications director of ocean conservation charity Blue Marine, which is helping with penguin conservation, described the plight of the African penguin as “heart-breaking”.
Economic asset
“Losing the bird isn’t just about losing a species, it’s a stark warning of the tragic impacts on biodiversity and the health of our ocean,” she said.
According to anew reportreleased just a week before Monday’s announcement, the African penguin is a significant economic asset possibly worth billions to SA’s tourism economy annually.
Overall, the report estimated the total value that the African penguin created for SA in 2023 was R2bn-R4.5bn, when categories such as the property market, existence value, environmental education and brand awareness through media exposure were also taken into account.
“The conservation of African penguins represents not just an environmental priority, but also a significant economic and social opportunity for SA,” says the Endangered Wildlife Trust, a nongovernment conservation group that commissioned the report in partnership with the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment.
Produced by Cape Town-based Anchor Environmental Consultants with input from the African Penguin Biodiversity Management Plan Working Group, the report authors estimate the tourism, recreation and existence value of African Penguins, and describes property-related, media-related and educational benefits, as well as potential reputation risk for failing to adequately conserve the penguins.
The authors estimate the total tourism value of the Boulders colony near Simon’s Town to be R505m-R2.3bn annually. Last year, this colony generated about R95m in revenue from entrance fees alone. The total tourism value of this plus the other penguin colonies is estimated to be R613m-R2.7bn annually, the report reads.
A second category of value is benefits that people receive just from knowing of the continued existence of wild African penguin colonies, irrespective of whether they aim to ever visit them. This existence value benefit is expressed through their stated “willingness to pay” (WTP) to ensure the birds’ conservation, the report reads. Based on a valuation study involving interviews with people from all parts of Cape Town, the aggregate WTP for penguin conservation of Capetonians is estimated to be R551m-R731m annually.
“Taking the relationship between WTP and income levels into account, this suggests that the national existence value of African penguins could be R1.3bn-R1.8bn per year.”
The Endangered Wildlife Trust said the report’s findings underscore the urgent need for targeted conservation measures that protect the species and maintain the benefits it provides.
African penguins officially ‘critically endangered’
The population is falling fast due to competition with commercial fisheries and climate-mediated shifts in prey populations, IUCN says
It is official: the African penguin, the continent’s only penguin species, is now considered “critically endangered”.
The decision was announced on Monday by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which manages the Red Lists of Threatened Species worldwide. The lists are considered the “gold standard” for measuring extinction risk.
There are 18 penguin species globally, and the iconic African penguin is the first to meet the criteria for this classification — just one rank below the “extinct in the wild” category.
According to the IUCN, the African penguin has been raised from “endangered” to “critically endangered” because it is undergoing “an extremely rapid population decline, probably principally because of the impacts of competition with commercial fisheries and climate-mediated shifts in prey populations”.
Beside food shortages from shifts in the distributions of prey species and competition with commercial purse-seine fisheries, other factors for its population decline include historic egg collection and disturbances, such as guano harvesting on breeding islands; oil pollution; increased maritime traffic and associated activities such as offshore bunkering; and competition with and predation by Cape fur seals.
“Recent, near-complete count data for the number of breeding pairs show an alarming acceleration in the rate of decline and the current and future projected population reduction exceeds 80% over three generations. This trend shows no sign of reversing, and immediate conservation action is required,” the IUCN said.
Two bird conservation organisations, BirdLife SA and SA National Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob), are in litigation with the national government over penguin conservation efforts regarding closed fishing zones around penguin breeding sites where the birds compete with the pelagic fishing industry for their prey: pilchards and anchovies.
Severe damage
Prominent African penguin researcher Dr Richard Sherley of the University of Exeter said the IUCN’s decision highlighted “a much bigger problem with the health of our environment”.
“Despite being well-known and studied, these penguins are still facing extinction, showing just how severe the damage to our ecosystems has become. If a species as iconic as the African penguin is struggling to survive, it raises the question of how many other species are disappearing without us even noticing. We need to act now — not just for penguins, but to protect the broader biodiversity that is crucial for the planet’s future.”
Nicky Stander, Sanccob’s head of conservation, described the plummeting penguin population as “devastating”. “Knowing they are now officially critically endangered is a sobering thought. These animals are a key indicator of the wider ecological health of our ocean and are beloved worldwide. We cannot wait any longer for change.”
Dr Alistair McInnes, Seabird Conservation Programme Manager at BirdLife SA, said the availability of sardines and anchovies was the key driver of the African penguin population and that the sustainable management of purse-seine fishing, such as the implementation of effective no-take zones around the last remaining large colonies, was a “critical intervention” to help conserve this species.
“If we don’t act timeously, we could lose Africa’s only penguin species within our lifetime,” he warned.
Jo Coumbe, communications director of ocean conservation charity Blue Marine, which is helping with penguin conservation, described the plight of the African penguin as “heart-breaking”.
Economic asset
“Losing the bird isn’t just about losing a species, it’s a stark warning of the tragic impacts on biodiversity and the health of our ocean,” she said.
According to a new report released just a week before Monday’s announcement, the African penguin is a significant economic asset possibly worth billions to SA’s tourism economy annually.
Overall, the report estimated the total value that the African penguin created for SA in 2023 was R2bn-R4.5bn, when categories such as the property market, existence value, environmental education and brand awareness through media exposure were also taken into account.
“The conservation of African penguins represents not just an environmental priority, but also a significant economic and social opportunity for SA,” says the Endangered Wildlife Trust, a nongovernment conservation group that commissioned the report in partnership with the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment.
Produced by Cape Town-based Anchor Environmental Consultants with input from the African Penguin Biodiversity Management Plan Working Group, the report authors estimate the tourism, recreation and existence value of African Penguins, and describes property-related, media-related and educational benefits, as well as potential reputation risk for failing to adequately conserve the penguins.
The authors estimate the total tourism value of the Boulders colony near Simon’s Town to be R505m-R2.3bn annually. Last year, this colony generated about R95m in revenue from entrance fees alone. The total tourism value of this plus the other penguin colonies is estimated to be R613m-R2.7bn annually, the report reads.
A second category of value is benefits that people receive just from knowing of the continued existence of wild African penguin colonies, irrespective of whether they aim to ever visit them. This existence value benefit is expressed through their stated “willingness to pay” (WTP) to ensure the birds’ conservation, the report reads. Based on a valuation study involving interviews with people from all parts of Cape Town, the aggregate WTP for penguin conservation of Capetonians is estimated to be R551m-R731m annually.
“Taking the relationship between WTP and income levels into account, this suggests that the national existence value of African penguins could be R1.3bn-R1.8bn per year.”
The Endangered Wildlife Trust said the report’s findings underscore the urgent need for targeted conservation measures that protect the species and maintain the benefits it provides.
GroundUp
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Penguin conservation groups have former environment minister in their crosshairs
Fishing industry in peril if plan to protect penguins proceeds
Dion George seeks to settle litigation over African penguins
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.