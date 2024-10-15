SA to host new Nasa antenna in the Karoo
SA National Space Agency says it will be part of US efforts to take humans back to the moon while preparing for life on Mars
15 October 2024 - 11:25
SA signed an agreement with Nasa last week to host one of the US space agency’s antenna in the Karoo, a significant step in its collaboration with the agency.
The antenna will be installed at the $178m deep space complex where the SA National Space Agency (Sansa) is preparing a site, coded MTJ, on a farm outside Matjiesfontein in the Western Cape. This addition is aimed at enhancing the monitoring, guiding and communication for space missions, starting with Nasa’s Artemis crewed, moon-landing programme. ..
