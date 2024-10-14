Climate change threatens Kruger park and other tourist attractions
SA’s tourism industry faces environmental threats and the effect of changing travel behaviour
As global temperatures rise, SA’s tourism industry is feeling the heat — literally. Experts warn that key attractions, from the Namaqualand flowers to the vast wilderness of the Kruger National Park, are already at risk of irreversible damage caused by climate change.
SA is already facing increasing temperatures, prolonged droughts, and when it rains it pours. Evidence shows climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of storms worldwide. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has detected an upward trend in extreme rainfall events in Southern Africa’s eastern regions with the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022 serving as a grim reminder of the damage these events can cause to tourism infrastructure. ..
