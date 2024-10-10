Bridging climate finance gap ‘is COP29 priority’
10 October 2024 - 18:50
As the COP29 climate conference approaches, Azerbaijan’s minister for ecology & natural resources Mukhtar Babayev has emphasised the urgent need to bridge the climate finance gap and establish a fair new collective quantified goal (NCQG) to support developing nations.
Developed nations had previously pledged to mobilise $100bn annually for developing countries. But only a small fraction of this funding reached low-income countries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.