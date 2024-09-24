Cape DNA yields new insights into human migration patterns
Research on the ancient remains of people who lived in the Oakhurst rock shelter near George from 1,300 to 10,000 years ago has revealed they are genetically similar to the San and Khoekhoe groups living in the region today.
The finding is surprising as similar studies from Europe have found extensive genetic changes due to human migration over the past 10,000 years. It suggests there was little human movement in the area around the Oakhurst rock shelter in the southern Cape until about 1,200 years ago, when farmers and herders from other parts of Africa migrated into the region and started interacting with the local groups...
