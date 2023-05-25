Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's editor David Furlonger
SA runs the risk of being left behind as countries around the world transition away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Government policies are crucial in transitioning to new energy vehicles, and players in the sector in SA have concerns about the pace of policy development and implementation. Globally, however, electric vehicle (EV) supply and demand is rapidly developing, so will SA be a part of the revolution or miss the opportunities? Financial Mail’s David Furlonger discussed this with Business Day TV.
WATCH: Will SA shift to EVs in time?
