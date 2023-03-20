National / Science & Environment

UN climate report warns of rising threat in every region of the world

Global temperatures have already risen 1.1ºC above industrial temperatures and are likely to reach 1.5ºC by 2040

BL Premium
20 March 2023 - 15:56 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 21 March 2023 - 21:50

Global temperatures have already increased 1.1ºC above industrial temperatures and are now likely to reach 1.5ºC by 2040 or sooner.

This will result in more intense extreme weather events that pose a growing threat to nature and people in every region of the world, a new report warns...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.