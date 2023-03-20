Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
Solutions to load-shedding are crucial to SA’s agricultural outlook
Kgosientso Ramokgopa says the workers of Eskom will be the driving force behind ending load-shedding in SA
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
The metals processing company, which is grappling with load-shedding, has already lowered its guidance for the rest of its financial year
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for nationwide protests against President William Ruto, whom he accuses of cheating in 2022’s election
The Lions and the Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence
The model that first debuted in SA in the 1980s is now sold in over 70 countries worldwide
Global temperatures have already increased 1.1ºC above industrial temperatures and are now likely to reach 1.5ºC by 2040 or sooner.
This will result in more intense extreme weather events that pose a growing threat to nature and people in every region of the world, a new report warns...
Climate ‘tipping point’ risk increases as governments fail to meet emissions targets
Global temperatures have already risen 1.1ºC above industrial temperatures and are likely to reach 1.5ºC by 2040 or sooner
