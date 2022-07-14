Rooibos industry pays R12.2m to indigenous councils

Investors are increasingly considering the prospect of a 100 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks
Among employees are both assailants and survivors, placing businesses in a unique position to reach both groups and help break the cycle of violence
The existing threshold was so low that the number of approved applications nearly halved
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
Companies should adapt their traditional business models to be more responsive to their client base, outlook shows
Standard Bank’s CEO says SA’s potential financial greylisting would cause the rand to weaken, and inflation and interest rates to spike
Excess wine due to liquor sales bans during lockdowns can now go on the market
Rajapaksa, who was ousted by unrest amid an economic meltdown, flies to Singapore from Maldives
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
Car makers are working to provide more sustainable solutions, from the way our cars are powered to the materials we find inside
SA’s rooibos industry has disbursed R12.2m to the National Khoi-San Council and the SA San Council as part of an Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS) agreement signed between the parties in 2019.
The disbursement is the first round by the industry which is necessitated by SA being a signatory to the Nagoya Protocol, a 2018 agreement that requires parties that trade in indigenous biological resources to promote equitable sharing of benefits with traditional knowledge holders. Benefit sharing is also required under the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act as signatories of the Nagoya Protocol are also obliged to cascade its requirements into their national legislation...
