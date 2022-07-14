×

National / Science & Environment

Rooibos industry pays R12.2m to indigenous councils

SA is a signatory to the Nagoya Protocol and thereby obliged to promote equitable sharing of benefits with traditional knowledge holders

14 July 2022 - 18:34 Garth Theunissen

SA’s rooibos industry has disbursed R12.2m to the National Khoi-San Council and the SA San Council as part of an Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABS) agreement signed between the parties in 2019.

The disbursement is the first round by the industry which is necessitated by SA being a signatory to the Nagoya Protocol, a 2018 agreement that requires parties that trade in indigenous biological resources to promote equitable sharing of benefits with traditional knowledge holders. Benefit sharing is also required under the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act as signatories of the Nagoya Protocol are also obliged to cascade its requirements into their national legislation...

