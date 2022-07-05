National / Science & Environment Maker of Sunshine D margarine helps restore KZN river life Willowton Group is funding the reintroduction of KwaZulu-Natal yellowfish as part of the rehabilitation of the polluted Baynespruit River B L Premium

Willowton Group, the maker of Sunshine D margarine and Sunfoil sunflower oil, is reintroducing scaly yellowfish into the Baynespruit River, a tributary of the Msunduzi River, as part of an ongoing water rehabilitation programme in the Umgeni catchment area in KwaZulu-Natal.

Scaly yellowfish, which are also known as KwaZulu-Natal yellowfish — scientific name, labeobarbus natalensis — are a common freshwater species found throughout the eastern parts of SA. An indigenous species, they have become popular with fly fishermen due to their renowned fighting ability and are seen as an ideal indicator of general river health...