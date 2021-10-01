National / Science & Environment SA needs grants and loans to address climate issues, says US envoy US deputy climate envoy Jonathan Pershing says SA needs grant funding and concessional loans to assist with its transition to clean energy B L Premium

SA will need both grant funding and concessional loans to assist with its transition to clean energy, despite being a middle-income country, US deputy climate envoy Jonathan Pershing told journalists on Friday.

Pershing was one of the five climate envoys from the developed world who this week met the SA government to discuss financial support for SA’s energy transition. Expert officials from all parties are working to reach a framework agreement on a mechanism for how this could be done, in time for the COP26 meeting in November...