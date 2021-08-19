National / Science & Environment A Day Zero in Gauteng is SA’s most serious immediate climate risk The evidence is that Southern Africa is warming twice as fast as the average for the rest of the globe BL PREMIUM

A Gauteng Day Zero — in which water supplies are depleted — is SA’s biggest single climate change risk in the near future, say local scientists, who contributed to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report issued in July.

In 2018, Cape Town came within 90 days of switching off the taps, an event known as Day Zero, with residents restricted to 50 litres of water a day...