Captive lion breeding should be banned, Barbara Creecy says

High-level panel finds the practice damages the tourism industry and is not good for conservation

02 May 2021 - 18:24 Alistair Anderson

Captive lion breeding has no place in SA and should be banned, the minister of environment, forestry & fisheries, Barbara Creecy, said on Sunday after releasing a report about the conservation of four of SA’s big five.

The report will provide a platform for a new wildlife policy, enhance conservation and invigorate rural economies, Creecy said. ..

