Captive lion breeding should be banned, Barbara Creecy says High-level panel finds the practice damages the tourism industry and is not good for conservation

Captive lion breeding has no place in SA and should be banned, the minister of environment, forestry & fisheries, Barbara Creecy, said on Sunday after releasing a report about the conservation of four of SA’s big five.

The report will provide a platform for a new wildlife policy, enhance conservation and invigorate rural economies, Creecy said. ..