Revenue Service busts rhino horn shipment worth R53m Sars's customs unit has made its fourth rhino horn bust since July 2020

The SA Revenue Service’s (Sars’s) customs unit intercepted a shipment of rhino horn destined for Malaysia with an estimated value of R53.172m.

While inspecting courier facilities at OR Tambo International Airport, the Sars Customs’ detection dog unit identified a suspicious shipment declared as “HP Cartridges Developers”. The three-piece shipment was then scanned to reveal objects resembling the shape of rhino horns. Further probing led to the discovery of 18 pieces of rhino horn weighing 63kg concealed in traditional clothing...