National / Science & Environment Captive lion breeding damages SA's tourism reputation There are an estimated 12,000 captive lions in the country, while fewer than 10,000 wild lions roam the continent

Despite overwhelming worldwide opposition, including a parliamentary resolution to close down the captive lion breeding industry, SA’s government is ignoring red flags that the industry is damaging the country’s reputation and deliberating on a 2020 annual trade quota for the export of lion bones.

The department of environment, forestry & fisheries said in April that the decision for a lion bone quota has been deferred to later this year. It claims that public opposition and a 2019 court case between the minister and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), who say breeding and trade in captive-bred lion parts raise significant welfare issues, have delayed determining last year’s export quota.