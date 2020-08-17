FREE WEBINARS | The role of cannabis in rebuilding SA’s economy

The Business Day Cannabis Economy in partnership with Afriplex is offering a series of webinars starting August 27 2020 discussing the role of cannabis in rebuilding SA’s economy.

The webinars will address the key aspects driving the development of a new economy. Experts will address various topics covering the most important aspects that make up the international and local cannabis economy.

The first episode will provide clarity on the cannabis industry, which is filled with a cacophony of misleading information. Sean Willard, pharmacist, holistic cannabis practitioner and national training and PR manager for Releaf Pharmaceuticals, will share his knowledge on CBD, its interaction with our endocannabinoid system and the potential health benefits.

Willard will shed some light on the applications of CBD and provide arguments for why it is not all smoke and mirrors. He will also guide you on what to look for in a product as a consumer and as a potential entrepreneur wanting to enter this category.

Bronwyn Williams, as the futurist for this discussion, will talk on the role of cannabis in rebuilding SA’s economy. She will explore the contributions to the growing international cannabis economy and how this may affect the SA economy, especially post Covid-19. Emphasis will be placed on potential job creation opportunities to be unlocked along the value chain, as well as the creation of structures for inclusive participation by all stakeholders, including small farmers and SMMEs.

The webinar will also cover the leading position of Afriplex, a licensed cannabis processor, and its role in building a new economy in SA along the value chain. Its sustainable “source-to-shelf” approach to contract manufacturing has proven vital in its 20-year span in the pharmaceutical industry. Afriplex’s extensive experience with medicinal plants will provide an unique perspective on what it takes to succeed in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Mark Diuga, the managing partner of the AfriCan Growth Fund, the first dedicated investment fund for cannabis in SA, will cover the importance of strategy, diversification and risk management when investing in a new industry such as the cannabis industry. He will explore in detail the need for industry investment and look at where Canada went wrong so that SA does not go down the same road. Diuga will also touch on governance when allocating capital and how investment platforms need to ensure alignment with investor needs and expectations.

Tim Harris, CEO of Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, will discuss the positioning of the Western Cape as the medical cannabis hub of Africa. He will explain the role of Wesgro and the home-ground advantage of the Western Cape in terms agriculture, health, trade and technology.