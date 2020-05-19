Wind industry calls for ‘green’ post-Covid-19 recovery plan
The government should consider renewable energy in its post-pandemic stimulus package, says the group
19 May 2020 - 19:11
The SA Wind Energy Association, which counts General Electric and Enel Green Power among its members, is calling on the government and financiers to place clean energy at the heart of post-Covid 19 stimulus measures.
The association on Tuesday said it is pushing for a “green economic recovery plan”, which should consider renewable energy as one of the main components of the government’s economic stimulus package after the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.
