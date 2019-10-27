National / Science & Environment Technology Innovation Agency launches multimillion-rand claim against Kapa Biosystems State entity pursues huge claim after US holding company scores big on sale of Kapa Biosystems SA to Roche BL PREMIUM

The state entity that is charged with helping researchers and entrepreneurs commercialise their innovations is taking legal action to try to recover hundreds of millions of rand it believes it lost out on in a deal.

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) sold its 49% stake in Kapa Biosystems SA to the firm’s US holding company, Kapa Biosystems, in 2015.