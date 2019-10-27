Technology Innovation Agency launches multimillion-rand claim against Kapa Biosystems
State entity pursues huge claim after US holding company scores big on sale of Kapa Biosystems SA to Roche
27 October 2019 - 17:44
The state entity that is charged with helping researchers and entrepreneurs commercialise their innovations is taking legal action to try to recover hundreds of millions of rand it believes it lost out on in a deal.
The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) sold its 49% stake in Kapa Biosystems SA to the firm’s US holding company, Kapa Biosystems, in 2015.
