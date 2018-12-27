National / Science & Environment

ZACube-2 satellite blasts into space to keep an eye on SA’s oceans and veld fires

The nanosatellite, which weighs only 4kg, is the country’s most advanced

27 December 2018 - 12:08 Pieter van der Merwe
UPDATED 27 December 2018 - 12:50
The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, carrying nanosatellites from SA, the US, Spain and Germany, luanching on December 27 2018 from the Baikonur East in Serbia, Russia. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, carrying nanosatellites from SA, the US, Spain and Germany, luanching on December 27 2018 from the Baikonur East in Serbia, Russia. Picture: SUPPLIED

A nanosatellite, considered to be SA’s most advanced to date, was launched into orbit from Russia on Thursday morning.

The ZACube-2 satellite, weighing at just 4kg, is SA's most advanced nanosatellite to date. Picture: SUPPLIED
The ZACube-2 satellite, weighing at just 4kg, is SA's most advanced nanosatellite to date. Picture: SUPPLIED

ZACube-2, which weighs just 4kg with dimensions of only a few centimetres, is expected to help advance SA’s ocean economy and monitor veld fires. The satellite was launched along with several others belonging to countries such as the US and Spain.

ZACube-2 will track ships off the country’s coastline using an automatic identification system. This is not only aimed at improving the logistics of registered and legally operating ships, but also to detect trespassers.

“The extent of looting of our fish resources, for example, represents a loss of billions of rands to criminal syndicates that can be nabbed through an effective monitoring and enforcement system,” the department of science and technology said in a statement.

The satellite is also part of a natural and man-made disaster monitoring project.

At this stage, ZACube-2 will only monitor veld fires, however the department hopes to eventually include meteorological and vegetation data to support an early warning system for veld fires.

“The launch of ZACube-2 represents a significant milestone in the nation’s ambition to becoming a key player in the innovative utilisation of space science and technology in responding to government priority areas,” science and technology minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said.

While ZACube-2 cost R16.5m,  the department said it comes with a range of benefits. 

Previously the government accessed much of its information from satellites operated and owned by other states and private companies. With ZACube-2,  the state can access the data directly, with the possibility of sharing with other states or businesses.

It also forms part of a training programme to develop local skills, while two black- and female-owned companies, Astrofica and Livhone, were involved in the project.

The department said ZACube-2 serves as a precursor for MDASat, a group of nine nanosatellites that will be expected to provide data to the maritime industry.

Students and companies such as Astrofica and Livhone will also be involved in these projects.

ZACube-2, which is SA’s second nanosatellite after TshepisoSat, was launched with the Russian Soyuz Kanopus mission from Siberia, Russia at 4.07am local time.

Satellites to safety apps: 10 new uses of technology to help people in 2018

Governments and companies have found new ways to use technology in 2018 to help people globally
Life
3 days ago

SpaceX cancels first US national security mission

The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a $500m GPS  satellite, was stopped to evaluate a reading on the rocket’s first-stage sensor
Companies
8 days ago

Space: the final frontier for finance

Star performers in the future could be funds focused on blasting holiday rockets into space
Opinion
7 days ago

Most read

1.
Judge Davis wants further probe into profit ...
National
2.
ZACube-2 satellite blasts into space to keep an ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
Chamisa seeks Ramaphosa’s help as Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
4.
Development finance institutions have a key role ...
National

Related Articles

SAS Global and other satellite firms scramble for Africa
Companies

Aerospace technology could enable farmers to produce more with less
National

Elon Musk shakes up SpaceX in race for satellite launch
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.