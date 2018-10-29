Extra allocation from Treasury a boost for iThemba LABS

iThemba LABS, a world leader in the production of radio isotopes used for the diagnosis and treatment of tumours, is a step closer to a major overhaul of its ageing infrastructure, thanks to an extra R167.9m allocation from the Treasury, announced in the medium-term budget policy statement last week.

The funds have been added to its budget for the 2018/19 financial year.

iThemba LABS is a national facility that that houses a 33-year-old 200 MeV cyclotron, used for research and the production of medical isotopes.

iThemba is a world leader in accelerator-based production of radio-isotopes with a long half-life, such as gallium and iodine, which are used for the diagnosis and treatment of tumours. These products are used locally, as well as exported. The facility also contributes to nuclear research, providing a site for research and training.