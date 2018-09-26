Biodiversity standard boosts NGOs

"Establishing a single measurable for all taxa [taxonomic groups] and ecosystems to identify the most important sites naturally required lengthy negotiation and participation worldwide, but it is the right way to go as it makes it so much easier for policymakers, decision-makers and spatial planners to identify which are the most important sites to conserve."

WWF, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Birdlife International and Conservation International were among the NGOs that signed the key biodiversity areas agreement in September 2016 at the IUCN World Conservation Congress.

Within the next two months Marnewick, in partnership with the SA National Biodiversity Institute and the newly established key biodiversity areas national co-ordination group, will work with a conservation planner to start reassessing and proposing SA’s comprehensive list of areas to the agreement’s secretariat in Cambridge, UK.

"We will be one of the first countries worldwide to do a complete national assessment of our key biodiversity areas," says Marnewick.

The WWF Nedbank Green Trust is funding his work and playing a regional support role in Africa. The reassessment is co-funded by the SA National Biodiversity Institute.

"The mountain fynbos in the Western Cape is a good example of where we expect to identify many key biodiversity areas, as it has so many threatened and endemic species," says Marnewick.

Another one is the remaining patches of mistbelt grasslands in KwaZulu-Natal, which have been severely fragmented. These key grasslands form part of SA’s strategic water source areas and are home to several threatened species such as the blue swallow and oribi.

The key areas will be identified and proposed by local experts, and driven by national co-ordination groups consisting of scientists, conservation and spatial planning experts, NGOs and government departments and institutes.

As advanced conservation and spatial planning programmes do not exist in many other African countries, key areas that could qualify have not been identified.

"SA is working with four African countries to identify red-listed species and ecosystems, which they can then use to identify their key biodiversity areas," Marnewick says. "Part of the objective is also to work with local NGOs and experts in these countries to develop the local human capacity and skills to identify and manage these areas."

Marnewick says there are about 15,000 such areas globally, including important bird and biodiversity areas, zero-extinction sites, and key biodiversity areas identified under an older set of criteria.

The network will be expanded for other taxa and ecosystems across terrestrial, marine and freshwater habitats.