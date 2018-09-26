CONSERVATION
Biodiversity standard boosts NGOs
The standard sets out global criteria for the identification of key biodiversity areas
The recent adoption of the key biodiversity areas standard is a major breakthrough for global conservation.
It has brought together 12 of the largest conservation nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) worldwide to identify the most important sites for conserving biodiversity while it is rapidly declining.
The standard sets out global criteria for the identification of key biodiversity areas — places all around the world where all living organisms in all ecosystems are protected.
"This is the first time the conservation community has come together to develop a set of agreed-upon, standardised criteria to identify sites of global importance for biodiversity," says Daniel Marnewick, manager of the important bird biodiversity areas programme at BirdLife SA.
SA is working with four African countries to identify red-listed species and ecosystems
"Establishing a single measurable for all taxa [taxonomic groups] and ecosystems to identify the most important sites naturally required lengthy negotiation and participation worldwide, but it is the right way to go as it makes it so much easier for policymakers, decision-makers and spatial planners to identify which are the most important sites to conserve."
WWF, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Birdlife International and Conservation International were among the NGOs that signed the key biodiversity areas agreement in September 2016 at the IUCN World Conservation Congress.
Within the next two months Marnewick, in partnership with the SA National Biodiversity Institute and the newly established key biodiversity areas national co-ordination group, will work with a conservation planner to start reassessing and proposing SA’s comprehensive list of areas to the agreement’s secretariat in Cambridge, UK.
"We will be one of the first countries worldwide to do a complete national assessment of our key biodiversity areas," says Marnewick.
The WWF Nedbank Green Trust is funding his work and playing a regional support role in Africa. The reassessment is co-funded by the SA National Biodiversity Institute.
"The mountain fynbos in the Western Cape is a good example of where we expect to identify many key biodiversity areas, as it has so many threatened and endemic species," says Marnewick.
Another one is the remaining patches of mistbelt grasslands in KwaZulu-Natal, which have been severely fragmented. These key grasslands form part of SA’s strategic water source areas and are home to several threatened species such as the blue swallow and oribi.
The key areas will be identified and proposed by local experts, and driven by national co-ordination groups consisting of scientists, conservation and spatial planning experts, NGOs and government departments and institutes.
As advanced conservation and spatial planning programmes do not exist in many other African countries, key areas that could qualify have not been identified.
"SA is working with four African countries to identify red-listed species and ecosystems, which they can then use to identify their key biodiversity areas," Marnewick says. "Part of the objective is also to work with local NGOs and experts in these countries to develop the local human capacity and skills to identify and manage these areas."
Marnewick says there are about 15,000 such areas globally, including important bird and biodiversity areas, zero-extinction sites, and key biodiversity areas identified under an older set of criteria.
The network will be expanded for other taxa and ecosystems across terrestrial, marine and freshwater habitats.
SA needs a robust network of key biodiversity areas, as pressure on its natural resources is immense from development for humans and the escalating threats of mining.
"How well the country’s biodiversity will be protected will be the measure by which the rest of the world assesses our success, as it will be the case study for other countries that are signatories to the Convention on Biological Diversity," says Marnewick.
"A robust network of key biodiversity areas gives us traction to lobby for the protection of these sites on a global scale and to be able to apply for support from global funders who require that initiatives they support subscribe to the standard.
"Such funders include the Global Environmental Facility and the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund.
"Key biodiversity areas are a global indicator for where countries should place their protected areas and conservation areas. If countries can begin protecting the most important biodiversity areas globally, this process has the ability to start tipping the scales away from species decline."
