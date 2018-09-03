National / Science & Environment

Fire devastates Pilanesberg game reserve, threatens big five

03 September 2018 - 09:41 Staff Writer
Giraffe at Pilanesberg National Park, South Africa. Picture: 123RF/Davide Guidolin
A wildfire at the Pilanesberg National Park near Sun City burnt down the Mankwe hide, and moved quickly through the fenced Big 5 park at the weekend.

The fire was still burning on Monday morning.

The devastation of the fire in Pilanesberg National Park yesterday around 4 pm. Mankwe hide destroyed. Still burning this morning.

Park authorities said it began on Saturday night in the north of the park‚ and ran through the park on Sunday, with the wind blowing south. They confirmed the Mankwe hide was destroyed by the fire.

On its Facebook page‚ where it shared images of the devastation‚ the park said "lots of people" were putting their lives on the line to try to contain the fire.

"Our thoughts are with all the teams on the ground and the beloved wildlife caught up in this disaster."

Images are being shared by visitors and nature-lovers.

My beloved Pilanesberg.... Truly worrying news that Pilanesberg National Park had a devastating fire last night and...

