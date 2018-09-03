Fire devastates Pilanesberg game reserve, threatens big five
A wildfire at the Pilanesberg National Park near Sun City burnt down the Mankwe hide, and moved quickly through the fenced Big 5 park at the weekend.
The fire was still burning on Monday morning.
The devastation of the fire in Pilanesberg National Park yesterday around 4 pm. Mankwe hide destroyed. Still burning this morning.Posted by Wild World Tours on Sunday, 2 September 2018
Park authorities said it began on Saturday night in the north of the park‚ and ran through the park on Sunday, with the wind blowing south. They confirmed the Mankwe hide was destroyed by the fire.
On its Facebook page‚ where it shared images of the devastation‚ the park said "lots of people" were putting their lives on the line to try to contain the fire.
"Our thoughts are with all the teams on the ground and the beloved wildlife caught up in this disaster."
Images are being shared by visitors and nature-lovers.
Mankwe hide completely destroyed in the out of control raging fire— Latest Pilanesberg (@LatestPilanesBG) September 2, 2018
Most of the central part of the park burned fire now moving towards Kwa Maritane
Tinged by Chris - Wild World Tours pic.twitter.com/fT4Znz1L0E
My beloved Pilanesberg.... Truly worrying news that Pilanesberg National Park had a devastating fire last night and...Posted by Heinrich Neumeyer on Sunday, 2 September 2018
