Park authorities said it began on Saturday night in the north of the park‚ and ran through the park on Sunday, with the wind blowing south. They confirmed the Mankwe hide was destroyed by the fire.

On its Facebook page‚ where it shared images of the devastation‚ the park said "lots of people" were putting their lives on the line to try to contain the fire.

"Our thoughts are with all the teams on the ground and the beloved wildlife caught up in this disaster."

Images are being shared by visitors and nature-lovers.