Bring back the ‘green’ courts, ministry urges

The department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries is calling for the reopening of environmental courts, where cases of illegal fishing, including abalone poaching, would be prioritised.

SA’s first green court dates back to 2003 in Hermanus, Western Cape, where it was established as a pilot project run by the then departments of environmental affairs & tourism and of justice.

It functioned as a regional court, and had an 85% conviction rate in 2005, a year before the department of justice decided to close it. This was when the department halted all specialised courts, unless they were mandated by a specific law, such as the equality court.

Since then, the reintroduction of environmental courts was first mooted by then environmental & water affairs minister Buyelwa Sonjica, especially to fight water crimes.

The courts were meant to work through dedicated time slots in the regional or district courts, supported by trained prosecutors.

Of particular concern now is the rise in abalone poaching in SA, with sophisticated foreign syndicates at play. This also comes as internal wrangles in the department are believed to have undermined the fight against poaching.

Irregular tenders

The irregular awarding of a tender for abalone distribution is at the centre of a spat between agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries minister Senzeni Zokwana, and the director-general in his department‚ Mike Mlengana, who reportedly was allegedly stripped of "all delegations of authority".

Abalone has a high market value and is one of the most sought-after delicacies locally and abroad. According to the wildlife trade-monitoring network TRAFFIC, the illegal harvesting of abalone in SA has surpassed legal quotas.

According to a 2016 report by Statistics SA, the closing stock of abalone fell 35.5% over a 10-year period, declining from an estimated 5,088 tons in 2005 to 3,282 tons in 2014.

Zokwana said last week fisheries resources available to bona fide fishers globally continue to be poached in a "ruthless manner", and SA was not exempted.

The proposed establishment of specialised environmental courts will boost the fight against abalone poaching.