Local rhinos given new lease of life Down Under in fight for survival

"We are now required to work with a third-party country, New Zealand, to facilitate the quarantining process for entry into Australia. While this process has been prolonged, we feel it has been extremely important to establish sound partnerships, an expert team and to work with the required regulations of all countries involved," she says.

Dennis says the project has worked with experts who provided insight into rhino management. "These experts have been assisting us in working through the most suitable genetics of the rhinos that will be relocated to ensure we manage genetic diversity of the existing rhino population in Australia. All rhinos will be sourced within SA and outside the tuberculosis exclusion zone," she says.

At the project’s annual general meeting in December 2017, officials said the rhinos would have to undergo six to 12 months of quarantine testing, most likely in New Zealand.

"The Australian authorities have been supportive of the New Zealand quarantine option and have been involved in discussions as to the suitability of this location," says Dennis. "Our priority will be to ensure the best route for animal wellbeing. Timing and cost greatly depend on the final dates of the relocation and we are working with several options in terms of routes and … airline partners."

Project chairman Allan Davies says "the longer-term plan is to have a stable herd of rhinos located on a large property in outback Australia".

The rhinos will remain the property of the source nation, and after the poaching situation has stabilised will be repatriated to Africa.

Writing on the academic news platform The Conversation, Australian biologist Bill Laurance notes that his country is known for the rule of law and minimal wildlife poaching.

"I am not suggesting that rhinos be allowed to roam free in Australia … they could degrade native ecosystems and pose a danger to people. Rather, rhinos should be contained in cattle stations or other enclosed areas.

"And I am not suggesting that harbouring rhinos in Australia would mean reducing efforts to save them in the wild or conserve their crucial habitats. Indeed, preserving rhinos without protecting their native ecosystems is like saving a few shiny baubles from Christmas, while throwing away the Christmas tree that held them.

'Semiwild or managed populations'

"Rather, the idea would be to establish semiwild or managed populations that could buffer rhinos against global extinction, and provide public education and raise money.

"Any effort that failed to provide revenue to conserve rhinos and their native habitat, especially if it competed for funding with current conservation initiatives, would be an undesirable outcome," he says.

But other ecologists raised concerns about the project in 2017 in an article in the journal Conservation Letters.

"Taking biodiversity assets, like rhinos, for ‘safe-keeping’ in the West is as patronising and disempowering as the historical appropriation of cultural artefacts by colonising nations. We believe this is misdirected neo-colonial conservation," wrote Australian-born researcher Matt Hayward and colleagues Graham Kerley and Marietjie Landman (Nelson Mandela University), William Ripple (Oregon State University), Stephen Garnett (Charles Darwin University) and Roan Plotz (Victoria University of Wellington).

The SA and Australian environmental affairs departments did not respond to queries.