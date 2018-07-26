How lasers will point to the extent of pollution in industrial skies

Scientists will shine a powerful new laser spotlight into the sky above one of SA’s largest industrial cities to get a clearer picture about air pollution, weather and the potential for human-induced climatic change — up to 15km above ground level.

Equipped with a new R2.5m atmospheric laser radar system, researchers from the University of Zululand (Unizulu) hope to gather new data on aerosol particles, chemicals, water vapour and ice crystals in the troposphere above Richards Bay and the neighbouring uMhlathuze region.

The city, once a small fishing village, was transformed in the 1970s when a new deep-water harbour and coal terminal were built, along with several major industries to process paper, heavy minerals, fertilisers, aluminium, woodchips and other goods. Major industries in the region include Mondi, Sappi, Richards Bay Minerals, South32 and Foskor.

The instrument to be used to monitor air quality and atmospheric conditions high above Richards Bay is a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system, which can emit thousands of laser pulses per second to build up a "map" of clouds, moisture and other almost invisible particles.