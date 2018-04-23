Council for Geoscience asks for R20bn for SA mapping

State-funded Council for Geoscience wants to undertake a geological mapping of the whole of SA but needs R20bn over 10 years to complete the project.

Less than 5% of the country is covered by geotechnical maps of a 1:50,000 scale, which provides the most clarity of geological resources.

The country has been fully covered in terms of 1:1,000,000 and 1:250,000 scale maps, and the aim is to cover it entirely with 1:50,000 scale maps.

CEO Mosa Mabuza noted that Namibia, Canada and Australia had fully mapped their countries with 1:50,000 scale maps and combined had attracted about 40% of the global mining exploration budget.

"Exploration activity is attracted by the availability of geological information. It is important to invest in the geosciences today to secure the future that we seek," Mabuza said. Mineral explorers required maps on a scale of 1:50,000.

The council applied to the government for R1.8bn for the mapping programme over the three years from 2018-19 to 2020-21 but received only R386m for this. The government’s total allocation to the council for the medium-term expenditure framework period is R1.4bn. In addition, it generates its own revenue.