National / Science & Environment

GEOSCIENCES

Council for Geoscience asks for R20bn for SA mapping

23 April 2018 - 05:54 Linda Ensor
Picture: 123RF/MACROVEVTOR
Picture: 123RF/MACROVEVTOR

State-funded Council for Geoscience wants to undertake a geological mapping of the whole of SA but needs R20bn over 10 years to complete the project.

Less than 5% of the country is covered by geotechnical maps of a 1:50,000 scale, which provides the most clarity of geological resources.

The country has been fully covered in terms of 1:1,000,000 and 1:250,000 scale maps, and the aim is to cover it entirely with 1:50,000 scale maps.

CEO Mosa Mabuza noted that Namibia, Canada and Australia had fully mapped their countries with 1:50,000 scale maps and combined had attracted about 40% of the global mining exploration budget.

"Exploration activity is attracted by the availability of geological information. It is important to invest in the geosciences today to secure the future that we seek," Mabuza said. Mineral explorers required maps on a scale of 1:50,000.

The council applied to the government for R1.8bn for the mapping programme over the three years from 2018-19 to 2020-21 but received only R386m for this. The government’s total allocation to the council for the medium-term expenditure framework period is R1.4bn. In addition, it generates its own revenue.

The council is also involved in the management of derelict and ownerless mines and deep drilling in the Karoo, where the exploration of shale gas is under way

Council chief financial officer Leonard Matsepe said it was difficult "to plan, employ the requisite capacity and deliver when funding is not guaranteed. An increase in the baseline allocation is required to plan for the long term."

Despite funding challenges, Matsepe said the council was in good financial standing in the short term and had for the past 15 years obtained unqualified audit opinions. The council is the repository of all geoscience data in the country and has a budget in 2018 of R414m, rising to R526m in 2019-20.

Mabuza said geological mapping was important to facilitate mineral, energy and agricultural development. It could identify nodes for mineral and upstream petroleum exploration and act as a catalyst for junior mining activities. Another purpose would be to identify potential hazards, such as landslides.

Geological mapping also contributed to the assessment and sustainable management of mineral, geohydrological and geo-environmental resources and assisted with the development of infrastructure.

Acting executive for applied geoscience Christo Craill said geological mapping was an expensive exercise in terms of the skilled personnel and the equipment required.

The council is also involved in the management of derelict and ownerless mines and deep drilling in the Karoo, where the exploration of shale gas is under way. It is doing a five-year study to assess the potential effect of exploitation of shale gas.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Cities need strong leadership, warns Nhlanhla Nene

Only 7% of municipalities are well functioning and 31% were reasonably functional
National
13 days ago

Renowned community health activist awarded President of Convocation Medal at UCT

Dr Sophia Kisting-Cairncross was honoured for her work in occupational health and safety and for showing ‘the production of epistemologies from ...
National
17 days ago

Scientists keen to use MeerKAT data deluge

Scientists need to cope with the terabytes of data that MeerKAT will begin producing in a few weeks. The telescope’s 64 dishes will generate a ...
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naledi Pandor orders department to help speed up ...
National / Education
2.
Big headache: Cuba-SA doctor training programme ...
National / Health
3.
Judgment expected in case against Angie Motshekga ...
National / Education
4.
Employment bill will retain sectoral wage ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

Into the great, wide yonder
Life / Travel

Vast reserves in Northern Territory up for grabs as Australia ends fracking ban
World / Asia

Scientists urge the use of geothermal energy
National / Science & Environment

Australia company Peninsula Energy exits SA uranium venture in Karoo
Companies / Mining

Mines department’s shale gas rules declared invalid
National

Shale gas in SA: game-changer or damp squib?
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.