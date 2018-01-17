Scientists tackle coastal food security

The western Indian Ocean region has the most serious food security problem on the planet. It extends up the eastern coast of Africa, including Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, SA and the island states of Comoros, Madagascar, Seychelles, Mauritius and Réunion.

In these countries, 60-million people depend on the ocean for their food and livelihood. Climate change measurements show that the western Indian Ocean is warming faster than any other part of the world’s oceans.

The region is experiencing the rapid deterioration of the marine environment caused by overfishing and destructive forms of fishing. such as with the use of dynamite and high levels of pollution.

Marine specialist scientist Prof Mike Roberts presented his inaugural lecture at Nelson Mandela University in October titled Big Thinking. Big science. Can Africa grow intellectual and research capacity to fix its development challenges?

He is leading a new research chair, the UK-SA Bilateral Chair in Ocean Science and Marine Food Security, at the new Ocean Sciences campus at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

The chair is jointly funded by the Department of Science and Technology’s National Research Foundation, which is providing R1.5m a year over five years; and the UK’s Newton Fund, administered by the British Council, which is providing £100,000 a year over five years. The joint hosts of the chair are Nelson Mandela University and the UK’s University of Southampton and the National Oceanography Centre, which are also loaning technology for data collection.

Roberts’s research programme is called the Western Indian Ocean Upwelling Research Initiative.